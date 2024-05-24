PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $198.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $185.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PDD. Bank of America boosted their price target on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.08.

PDD stock opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.99. PDD has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $160.00.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, analysts predict that PDD will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in PDD by 1,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PDD by 15,755.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,393,000 after buying an additional 5,055,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

