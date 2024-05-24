PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $230.00 at Benchmark

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDD has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.08.

PDD Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.99. PDD has a 12 month low of $59.98 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in PDD by 1,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after buying an additional 45,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PDD by 15,755.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in PDD by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

