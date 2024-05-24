PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $235.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.08.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. PDD has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Research analysts forecast that PDD will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% during the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PDD by 15,755.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,169 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

