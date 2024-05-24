PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $198.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 8,174,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 8,730,380 shares.The stock last traded at $155.20 and had previously closed at $147.09.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after buying an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 15,755.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

