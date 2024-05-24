PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $198.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 8,174,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 8,730,380 shares.The stock last traded at $155.20 and had previously closed at $147.09.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD
PDD Trading Up 4.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.99.
PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PDD
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
