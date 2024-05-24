Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $285.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

