Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $482.95

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 482.95 ($6.14) and traded as high as GBX 489 ($6.22). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 487.50 ($6.20), with a volume of 544,207 shares.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

Personal Assets Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,750.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 482.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 474.64.

Insider Activity

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,420.02 ($1,804.80). Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.