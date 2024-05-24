Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.00. 1,967,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,372,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WOOF. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 2,210,988 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 216.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 413,295 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

