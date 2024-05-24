Pharos Energy’s (PHAR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:PHAR opened at GBX 23.70 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pharos Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a market capitalization of £99.03 million, a P/E ratio of -266.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.61.

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,222.22%.

In other news, insider Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($19,691.33), for a total transaction of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,348,679,018.48). In other news, insider Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($19,691.33), for a total transaction of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,348,679,018.48). Also, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 33,305 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £6,661 ($8,465.94). Insiders have purchased a total of 42,037 shares of company stock worth $861,847 over the last quarter. Insiders own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

