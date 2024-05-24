Pharos Energy’s (PHAR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Pharos Energy Price Performance
Shares of LON:PHAR opened at GBX 23.70 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pharos Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a market capitalization of £99.03 million, a P/E ratio of -266.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.61.
Pharos Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,222.22%.
Insider Activity
About Pharos Energy
Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pharos Energy
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.