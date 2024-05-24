Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.19.

Snowflake Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $154.58 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

