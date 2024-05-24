Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Plexus were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.00. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $236,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,838,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Plexus news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $236,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,838,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,230 shares of company stock worth $3,760,719 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

