Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,863 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 105.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Foot Locker Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FL

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.