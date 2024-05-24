Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $15,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brink's alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 88,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,445,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,571,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.4 %

BCO opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.39. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Brink’s

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.