Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trimble by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Trimble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $56.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $564,872. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

