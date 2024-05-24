Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.06 Million Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $209.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $216.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.30 and a 200-day moving average of $196.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total transaction of $657,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total transaction of $657,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,125 shares of company stock worth $3,004,510. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.