Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.71 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 74.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

