Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 3,686.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,103 shares of company stock worth $720,600 in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Stock Down 2.0 %

SANM stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

