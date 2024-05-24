Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,927 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,339,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,000 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

