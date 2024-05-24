Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PIPR shares. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total transaction of $914,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,125 shares of company stock worth $3,004,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $209.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $216.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

