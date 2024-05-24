Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,617 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after buying an additional 34,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 28,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $162.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.83. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.76.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

