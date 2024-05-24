Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,790 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $16,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLXS opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.13. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

In other Plexus news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $271,030.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,907.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,230 shares of company stock worth $3,760,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

