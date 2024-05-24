Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,891 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

