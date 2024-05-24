Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 42,937 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,341,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 969.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 694,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 11.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after buying an additional 244,286 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,528,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 188,462 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

