Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KJAN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance
BATS KJAN opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile
The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
