Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 641 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.92. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.