Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 641 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial
In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wintrust Financial Stock Down 2.4 %
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Wintrust Financial
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wintrust Financial
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.