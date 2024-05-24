Principal Securities Inc. Invests $59,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 1,166.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Macy’s by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Macy’s by 1,911.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

