Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in WD-40 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in WD-40 by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WD-40 by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $231.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $182.53 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

