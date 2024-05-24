Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,085 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.