Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $121.85 and a 1 year high of $168.82. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.10.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

