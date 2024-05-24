Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIG. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $63.97. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

