Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIG. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan International Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $63.97. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67.
JPMorgan International Growth ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan International Growth ETF
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.