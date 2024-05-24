Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

