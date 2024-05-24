Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,053 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,518 shares of company stock worth $1,961,787. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

