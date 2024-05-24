Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 251 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,043,000 after purchasing an additional 475,682 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,646,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 178,948 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 82,215 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

