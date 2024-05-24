Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,065 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,802,000 after purchasing an additional 250,617 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,971,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 227,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 100,297 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEPC opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

