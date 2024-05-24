Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,443 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

NYSE:FIX opened at $330.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.45 and a 52-week high of $352.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

