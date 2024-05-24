Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,995 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,995 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

OC stock opened at $176.60 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $181.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

