Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLDR opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.