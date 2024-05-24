Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 44,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $401,229. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

