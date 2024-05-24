Private Advisor Group LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

