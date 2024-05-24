Private Advisor Group LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,380 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Transocean by 1,489.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 16.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIG opened at $5.81 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

