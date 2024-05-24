Private Advisor Group LLC Has $281,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $45.06 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.