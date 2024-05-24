Private Advisor Group LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 325,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,353,000.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

EDOW stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76.

About First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

