Private Advisor Group LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,035,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,570,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period.

Shares of CGW stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

