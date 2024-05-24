Private Advisor Group LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.