Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 777.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 314,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 279,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after buying an additional 201,948 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 53,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

BHLB opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $973.23 million, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Further Reading

