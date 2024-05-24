Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fastly alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 231.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.61.

Insider Activity at Fastly

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $46,345.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,040,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,137,798.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $98,317.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $46,345.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,040,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,137,798.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,161 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.