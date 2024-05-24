Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $300,000 in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

