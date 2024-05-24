Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $308,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

NYSEARCA:QVMM opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $300.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

