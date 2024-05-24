Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $308,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:QVMM opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $300.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $28.34.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile
