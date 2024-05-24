Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $313,000 in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81,389 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $68.87 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

