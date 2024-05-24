Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $36.15.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

