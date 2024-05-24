Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

